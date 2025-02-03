Baylor University Police Department investigating e-scooter thefts

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY — A Baylor Alert shared Monday reports the Baylor University Police Department is investigating four reports of E-Scooter/E-Bike thefts.

The thefts were reported as follows:

• Jan. 22 - Baylor Sciences Building – E-Scooter

• Jan. 23 - University Parks Apartments – E-Scooter

• Jan. 27 - Hankamer Academic Center – E-Scooter

• Jan. 29 - University Parks Apartments – E-Bike

If you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

