Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyBaylor University

Actions

Baylor University Police Department investigating e-scooter thefts

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
Posted

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY — A Baylor Alert shared Monday reports the Baylor University Police Department is investigating four reports of E-Scooter/E-Bike thefts.

The thefts were reported as follows:
• Jan. 22 - Baylor Sciences Building – E-Scooter
• Jan. 23 - University Parks Apartments – E-Scooter
• Jan. 27 - Hankamer Academic Center – E-Scooter
• Jan. 29 - University Parks Apartments – E-Bike

If you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood