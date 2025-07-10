Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor University, BearAid assemble supply buckets for Kerrville recovery effort

Baylor Kerrville flood buckets
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY, Texas (KXXV) — To assist the recovery effort in the Hill Country, students at Baylor University assembled buckets of supplies on Wednesday.

Baylor prepares flood kit buckets for Kerr County

Incoming freshman attending Line Camp helped pack about 50 disaster relief kits, complete with cleaning and household supplies. Those will be taken to Kerrville next week.

Another packing event is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

You can get more information about BearAid and disaster relief by clicking here.

