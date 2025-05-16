Baylor preps for big graduation weekend

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University is getting ready to commence another graduating class. We dive into why this is a historic year for the Bears and what to expect during the festivities this weekend.



Baylor has four graduations throughout Friday, May 16th, and Saturday, the 17th.

4,000 graduates are expected to walk across the stage this weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s one of Baylor’s busiest times of the year.

“Congrats to the class of 2025,” said graduates Ian Rasmussen and Lauren Traywick.

It's graduation weekend, and 4,000 Baylor students, including engineering graduates Ian Rasmussen and Lauren Traywick, will become alumni.

“No more homework. It does feel good, yeah. I, just new chapter, you know, shifting more career and less, less academic. I'm excited,” Ian said.

“I am just so excited to sit back and reflect and celebrate. This is my second degree in five years, so I'm just really, this last one was hard. Engineering was not something I ever thought I was going to do when

I was younger. So, having God help me accomplish that has been awesome,” Lauren said.

Being part of the university’s historic graduating class.

“We're expecting 4,000 graduates, four different ceremonies, around 8,000 visitors and family members in the Ferrell Center, each one of those ceremonies to cheer them on, so it will be a big celebratory weekend here at and in the city of Waco,” Lori Fogelman said, Director of Communications at Baylor University.

With so many people heading to the Ferrell Center, planning and giving yourself plenty of time is best.

“Doors open about 90 minutes ahead of each ceremony, and that's to a allow everyone to have the opportunity to park, to be able to go through screening, to be able to get inside the Ferrell Center,” Lori said.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the momentous occasion.

“They've experienced a lot. We're excited for them, not only for what they experienced here at Baylor University, but also the impact they will make on the world as they head out to do great things,” Lori said.

