Baylor preps for 2024 graduation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University's spring graduation is upon us, and The Ferrell Center has been preparing for mass crowds for all four graduations being held at the arena. 40,000 people are expected to be in attendance for graduations happening all weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Ferrell Center has been home to many memorable games and championships, but now, it's home to the new memories being created by the 2024 Baylor graduating class.

“Four ceremonies, two per day,” Teresa Mellon said, Vice President of Strategic Events at Baylor University.

And for an arena that can seat 12,000 people for each ceremony,

“For graduates, we’re between eight to 900 per ceremony, and then with family and friends and guests it’s nine to 10,000 per ceremony,” Mellon said.

So how does the university prepare for around 40,000 people coming this weekend?

The team started the graduation transformation by putting in floors on Monday, then the stage and lights, and today, putting in 1,000 chairs on the main floor.

“Fortunately, we’re in an athletics area and so they’re very well equipped to get people in and out with large crowds and everything,” Mellon said.

A large crowd that finance senior Heavenlee Vasquez’s family will be apart of—as she’s got 25 that are ready to cheer her on.

“I am an only child, so I’m the first one to graduate from my family, and also, I know I’m the first grandchild to graduate so maybe that’s why the whole family is coming up,” Vasquez said.

The 20-year-old double major graduating within three years is confident The Ferrell Center has the proper procedures in place for every graduate to bask in their moment of fame.

“I think they’re going to handle it really well, and I think they’ll know the right techniques to put in place after years of graduations,” concluded Vasquez.