Baylor launches initiative to divert unwanted items to families in need

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY, Texas (KXXV) — Students are leaving residence halls at Baylor University as the spring semester ends, and a new initiative is hoping to give unwanted items a purpose.

Baylor University

The “Bear-ly Used" initiative encourages students to donate useful items instead of throwing them away. These items could include clothing, appliances, furniture, and other items often left behind or thrown away during move-out.

“Bear-ly Used” is partnering with three nonprofits for donations this semester:



Lovely Village, a nonprofit for survivors of sexual assault;

ReStore, Waco Habitat for Humanity; and

Green City Recyclers, a Houston-based textile recycling group.

Volunteers are needed to help the initiative from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 18, and can sign up here.

