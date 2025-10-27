Baylor Homecoming Week 2025 events

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Homecoming Week is Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 full of celebrations and campus events, ending with the football game against the UCF Knights.

The Bears are kicking off Homecoming week by worshipping with the Baylor family Monday night at the SUB Bowl from 9 to 10 p.m.

Each year, Baylor honors a group of alumni who embody the university's mission. This year's Alumni Awards recipients include Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy Jr., B.S.E. '93, M.S.C.S '95; Elizabeth "BB" Sanford, B.A. '11, M.Div/J.D. '17; Joel C. Gregory, B.A. '70, Ph.D. '83; and Honorable Ed Kinkeade, B.A. '74, J.D. '74. The award ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

And you can't have a Homecoming without a Homecoming Court - the Homecoming Queen, King and Court are crowned during the Thursday night presentation of Pigskin Revue, then represent the university throughout Homecoming Week.

On Friday and Saturday, Homecoming at the Hurd is "Homecoming Central" for alumni and the Baylor community. Click here for a schedule of events.

Saturday, Nov. 1 is a big day where all the anticipation from the whole week comes to a celebratory finale - the Homecoming Parade, Baylor Alumni Tailgate, and Football Game.

The Homecoming Parade kicks of Saturday's festivities, as the oldest and largest collegiate homecoming parade in the country. The parade starts at 7 a.m. in Downtown Waco at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 12th Street and ends on campus around 30 minutes later.

The Baylor Alumni Tailgate on Saturday ahead of the football game starts at noon at the Baylor Alumni Tailgate Tent near Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium. You must register ahead of time, you can register here.

And finally, the Baylor Homecoming Football Game against UCF is Saturday, Nov. 1 and kickoff is at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

Click here for more information on Baylor Homecoming Week this year.