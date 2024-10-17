Baylor Alert warns of reported kidnapping Wednesday afternoon

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Baylor Alert shared with 25 News warns students about a kidnapping reported Wednesday afternoon.

The alert says at 2:10 p.m. a man forced the victim into a white sedan at a parking lot between Morisson Hall and the Sid Richardson Building. The victim says the vehicle traveled several blocks before they were released.

A spokesperson tells Neighborhood Reporter Bella Popadiuk the reported incident is pending police investigation.

According to the alert, law enforcement is increasing patrols around the campus.