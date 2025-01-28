'A huge honor': Baylor graduate's submission lands Top 3 spot in Super Bowl commercial contest

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor grad Mark Blitch is excited for this year's Super Bowl, as his commercial could be shown during the game — thanks to Doritios Crash the Super Bowl contest.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC and two-time defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, are locked in for this year's Super Bowl.

One Baylor graduate is in the running to have millions of eyes on his 30-second commercial — and has the chance to win $1 million.

“I feel very honored that Doritos selected me as a top three — it’s validating,” Mark Blitch said.

In Doritos’ "Crash the Super Bowl" contest, Blitch hopes to earn the votes for his commercial called "Charades".

“It’s about a family game night and the mom’s trying to give really easy clues to the husband, and the dad’s just not getting it,” Blitch said.

He used his own family game night experiences to inspire what's on the screen.

“I was playing Pictionary with my in-laws and the word I got was "elephant", so I’m drawing an elephant holding a peanut and it just didn’t look right, and my mother-in-law has yet to play Pictionary with me again,” Blitch said.

Winning the million would change his and his family’s life for the better — especially for his son.

“He was diagnosed with autism about a year and a half ago, and it’s been a journey — so this for me, I think it’ll give him a little boost of confidence and that’s always what I go back to," Blitch said.

"It’ll be awesome to have a commercial in the Super Bowl, it’d be a huge honor, but I think it’d be really cool for my son to take that to school and be like ‘Hey, I was on the Super Bowl’, so I think that’d be a real boost for his confidence."

Having confidence in the Central Texas town sparked his passion.

“Waco is kind of like a second home — to me, I just slowly made my way up north, I met my wife there in an Old Testament class I think it was, and I just proposed to her on campus," Blitch said.

"Waco and Baylor has always been something very near and dear to me."