Aramark, GoldStar Transit set to lay off more than 1,000 jobs in McLennan County by June

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two companies in McLennan County have announced layoffs with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Aramark Baylor, a food and facilities service provider, and GoldStar Transit, a school bus provider, announced layoffs of more than 1,000 jobs combined.

TWC received layoff notices from both companies on May 2.

Aramark is set to lay off 755 jobs at their Baylor facilities effective May 31, 2024, and GoldStar Transit is set to lay off 500 employees in Robinson ISD effective June 1, 2024.

In January 2024, Baylor announced they will be taking on five new service providers and will not be renewing their contract with Aramark after a decades-long relationship.

The agreement is set to end on June 2024.