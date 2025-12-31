33-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of teen girl in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Dec. 23 with sexually abusing a teen girl back in June 2025, court documents obtained by 25 News say.

According to the arrest affidavits, Ryan Rodarte allegedly sexually assaulted the teen girl in June 2025. In the documents, it says Rodarte's phone was searched and messages were found between him and the victim.

Rodarte was then interviewed during the investigation and denied ever having any sexual contact with the teen girl, and presented a story that detectives could not verify.

A detective with the Waco Police Department's Crimes Against Childrens Unit was assigned to this case and started investigating in July, after the victim made an outcry of the alleged assault.