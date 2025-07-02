McLennan County Sheriff deputies help rescue first responder in crash

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies helped rescue a first responder involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday.

On June 27, around 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of South 3rd Street.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the driver trapped inside the vehicle with significant injuries and immediately assisted on-scene fire personnel with extrication efforts.

During the rescue, deputies helped firefighters get inside the vehicle and safely remove the trapped individual for medical treatment.