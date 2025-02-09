Mayor of Marlin addresses $13 million grant allocation

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Marlin's mayor Susan Byrd sent out a letter Friday answering the question of, where did the $13 million go?

Mayor Byrd said in her letter that this question has been asked several times over the past year, and has been answered since the bonds were funded back in 2019 by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB).

Mayor Byrd went on to describe the funding process, saying initially, city staff and/or certified grant writers who get paid for their services need to have a project that qualifies under terms and conditions of the entity proposing to issue the funds.

The letter said that once the project is approved by the funding entity, attorneys prepare extensive documentation.

"If the proposed project is funded through the state agency such as the TWDB, there are requirements for extensive engineering drawings, environmental reports, sometimes Army Corp of Engineer requirements, which are evolving until the project parameters are set and agreed upon between all parties."

Then the project will be available for bid and then construction can start.

"If the project is funded through a state or federal governmental agency, such as TWDB, the City does not receive the funds representing the costs of the project. The funds are held by the state until invoices called 'outlays' are reviewed by the state and then, if approved by the state, the state will wire the amount of the invoice or outlay to the City to be immediately paid to the vendor submitting the invoice or outlay," Mayor Byrd's letter said.

Simply put, Mayor Byrd said, "[the money] went to pay the engineers, construction company, etc., who have worked on the project as directed by the TWDB."

You can view the full letter from the mayor below: