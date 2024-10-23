Watch Now
Mastering early voting: Essential do's and don'ts for Bell County voters

  1. You want to make a plan to vote . Look at the map and find the closest polling location near you. During the first week of Early Voting, October 21- 25, Vote Centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. During the final week of Early Voting, Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, Vote Centers will return to the 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule.
  2. Check county wait times.
    Use this link to see the county wait times at each polling station.
  3. Check your ballot in advance.
    It’s recommended to research races and candidates before coming to vote.
  4. Don’t carry a firearm.
    Only law enforcement is allowed to have guns inside of the polling area.
  5. Don’t bring electronic devices or phones.
    We’re told it can be distracting and an invasion of privacy.
  6. You can not participate in campaigning for another candidate within 100 feet of a polling location, you will be asked to leave the property.

