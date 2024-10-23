Mastering early voting: Essential do's and don'ts for Bell County voters

- You want to make a plan to vote . Look at the map and find the closest polling location near you. During the first week of Early Voting, October 21- 25, Vote Centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. During the final week of Early Voting, Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, Vote Centers will return to the 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule.
- Check county wait times.
Use this link to see the county wait times at each polling station.
- Check your ballot in advance.
It’s recommended to research races and candidates before coming to vote.
- Don’t carry a firearm.
Only law enforcement is allowed to have guns inside of the polling area.
- Don’t bring electronic devices or phones.
We’re told it can be distracting and an invasion of privacy.
- You can not participate in campaigning for another candidate within 100 feet of a polling location, you will be asked to leave the property.
