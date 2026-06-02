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City of Mart fires police chief after arrest

Sergeant named interim chief
Mart police chief arrest Shane James
25 News
Mart police chief arrest Shane James
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MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart's police chief has been fired, Mayor James Miller said.

Miller said the city is working to move forward following the dismissal.

"We're trying to make the best of a bad situation, " Miller said, saying that the department is focused on recovery. "We're just picking up the pieces."

The city council has named Mart Police Sgt. James Crawford to take over as interim chief. A detective sergeant who had been serving as interim chief was not interested in continuing in that role.

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