Marlin neighbors met with State Rep. Angelia Orr to discuss key legislative changes

MARLIN, Texas — State Rep. Angelia Orr met with Marlin neighbors to discuss recent legislative changes and ongoing efforts to support rural communities.



She highlighted HB 3000, aimed at improving emergency services in rural Texas.

Orr emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen water infrastructure through statewide investment initiatives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday night, neighbors in Marlin had a chance to come together and hear directly from State Representative Angelia Orr.

“There’s no good central location until you come out and talk to people in their hometown and that’s how you find out what they’re really concerned about,” said Representative Orr.

The gathering was part of the “Catch up and Connect” event hosted at the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

25 News spoke with Orr ahead of the event to learn more about recent changes at the state legislature.

“We’re talking a lot about public education and the improvements that were made there, banning of cellphones, 10 commandments in the classroom, teacher raises, teacher bill of rights, parents bill of rights, these are things that affect almost everybody in our community,” said Orr.

Orr also highlighted the significance of HB 3000 — a newly signed law designed to expand emergency services and improve response times in rural communities.

“I think it’s going to make a tremendous difference, especially here in rural Texas. Ambulances here don’t just serve Falls County, they get called into other counties to help, they’re transporting people to Waco so having the most modern equipment they can afford is going to benefit a lot of people,” said Orr.

We also talked about water — a critical issue for communities like Marlin.

Orr pointed to the recently passed Proposition 4 which is focused on water projects across the state.

“We know there’s a great need, especially for water infrastructure in places like here in Marlin. That’s going to guarantee 20 billion dollars over the next 20 years but that doesn’t come anywhere close to meeting the needs across Texas. We’ve identified almost 220 billion dollars in needs for communities just like Marlin so we know there is work to be done,” said Orr.

