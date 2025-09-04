Marlin Library faces uncertain future, turns to community for help

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Library, a longtime community hub, is once again facing the threat of closure due to low funding and is calling on local support to help keep its doors open.



A place filled with local history...in books detailing generations of community memories.

“I am concerned about the future of the library,” said Marlin Public Library Director, Sara Payne.

But the future remains uncertain... as low funding could soon shut down the Marlin library.

“I would like to find an endowment or government funding so we can keep the doors open and the lights on,” said Payne.

For Payne, it’s a challenge she remembers all too well.

Just four years ago, the library was in the same position—until the community stepped up.

“We received grants from H-E-B, private donors, different people and organizations. I found that people in Marlin are very generous,” said Payne.

But now they’re back at square one.

“We’re probably okay for one to two years, maybe one and a half years without concern,” said Payne.

25 News walked through the place that’s been more than just a library for our community.

Offering a place for summer reading programs, community events, and even free summer meals for local students.

“Kids have really made this their home,” said Payne.

Now, the library is once again in desperate need of community support.

“We were saved the first three years that I was here just from word of mouth alone, I’m so eternally grateful for those who heard our message and we just hope we can reach some people out there,” said Payne.

Sara tells 25 News the library is also in need of volunteers.

If you'd like to donate, lend a hand, or help keep this historic space open, visit here.

