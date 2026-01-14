Marlin boys and girls basketball sweeps Chilton

CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — Lots of hoops action on the Central Texas hardwood, with both the boys and girls teams from Marlin and Chilton facing off.

For the boys game, it was a tough low scoring affair in the first half. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs would keep it within single digits — however, the Bulldogs would be able to come away with the win 46-31.

Before the boys match up, the girls went up first. This was a close game in the first half as well, but the Bulldogs would go on a huge scoring run in the 4th quarter as this young group gets the 58-49 win.

"My freshman Baylee, she's gonna be a phenomenal player. I can tell you right now, if she not on people's radar, she better get on people's radar cause she can go get a bucket. She can play," Marlin girls basketball head coach Michael Mitchell said.

Both fans of Marlin and Chilton were bringing the heat. Every bucket followed a roar from the crowd. It's an atmosphere that rivals postseason crowds.

"You know, I've been in high-level basketball, so I told my girls this is gonna be a playoff atmosphere. So get ready and so you're gonna get on runs, the crowd gonna be here and there, so they was up for the task," Mitchell said.

With both Marlin teams winning, they take the lead in district standings, which the Bulldogs know makes the target on their backs bigger.

"Absolutely. Everybody gunning for us, you know everybody gunning for us especially when we played down last game to Axtell, but we came out with a victory and I told them, a district win is a district win. And so, we're gonna take everybody's best shot, but we're gonna be ready," Mitchell said.

Both of these teams will see each other again in the regular season as we write another chapter in this rivalry.

