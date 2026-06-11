Marie's Wine Bar in Waco marks 2 years in business with free wine tasting event Thursday

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Marie's Wine Bar is celebrating two years in business with a free wine tasting event Thursday, June 11 from 6–8 p.m. at 723 Austin Ave. in Waco..



Owner Sidney Warren says the business has navigated financial challenges, including a Waco Airport location closure and economic pressures from tariffs and reduced consumer spending, by staying creative and community-focused.

The bar has grown its offerings to include birthday parties, live music, and Saturday sip-and-paint events, and is thanking the Waco community with free wine, snacks, and music at Thursday's celebration.

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Marie's Wine Bar celebrates 2 years in Waco

Marie's Wine Bar is celebrating two years in business with a free wine tasting event Thursday, June 11 from 6–8 p.m. at 723 Austin Ave. in Waco.

Owner Sidney Warren said staying visible and connected to customers has been key to the bar's survival.

"If you don't introduce yourself to old customers and new customers, and stay ready, you will fail," Warren said.

Over the past two years, the business has faced a location closure at the Waco Airport and ongoing financial pressures.

"You've got the tariffs, you got a slowdown in economics, disposable income is down, so we have to be more creative, so we have to constantly think outside of the box," Warren said.

Marie's Wine Bar has responded by expanding its offerings, including birthday parties, live music, and Saturday free sip-and-paint events.

Thursday's anniversary celebration is the bar's way of thanking the Waco community for its support. Wine distributors will be on hand for guests to sample wines, with snacks and music also provided at no cost.

"So meet me at Marie's, we're here, where Waco gathers," Warren said.

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