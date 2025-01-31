Making a Difference: 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign transforms Crockett Elementary

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Students at Crockett Elementary are finding new worlds to explore through reading, all thanks to the 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign.



The Scripps Howard Fund partnered with KXXV and KRHD to help underserved students gain access to books and create pathways to a brighter future.

More than 2,600 books were donated to Crockett Elementary and each student is able to take six home for free.

To donate to the 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Crockett Elementary Principal Debi Ehrhardt how it feels to know the community is coming together to give her students new books.

"I think the very best part was to tell the kids that these weren't free. People donated money to have great new books in their hands, so they appreciate that," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary students browsing the book fair.

"I feel pretty excited. I like all the books here. I don't know what to get because there's just so much," fourth-grade student Grayson Clark said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Grayson Clark tells15ABC what his favorite part of the book fair is.

"It feels great. I get to read books and learn, get a little bit smarter as I read on," second-grade student Cedric Goodman said."I'm so excited. I've been wanting to come to this book fair, like, so excited," fourth-grade student Nevaeh Carter said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Nevaeh Carter tells 15ABC what her favorite part of the bookfair is.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary student reading her new books.

15ABC asked Nevaeh Carter if she reads a lot during her free time.

"Yeah, I'm a master," she said.

Crockett Elementary's principal told 15ABC that this generosity means the world to her school and students.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary's Principal, Debi Ehrhardt tells15ABC this generosity means the world to her school and her students.





"To know that people are supporting our schools in this way is exciting, and it means a lot to us in the community, so we're super appreciative," Ehrhardt said.

"I'm just so glad that you guys just brought all these books here so these kids and everybody else like me could have a fun book to read," Goodman said.