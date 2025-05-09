Nationals bound: North Zulch ISD students raising money for FCCLA conference

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KRHD) — Students with the North Zulch ISD Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization are preparing to head to the Sunshine State for a National Leadership Conference.

This year the district has nine students attending the conference in July. The trip will cost nearly $2,000 per student, so the district is planning fundraiser activities and seeking sponsorships.

The North Zulch FCCLA has been involved in several community service projects this year, including a food drive and a new Bulldog Bunker for students needing hygiene products or clothing.

For more information, you can contact the program advisor, Jane Dill, at 936-241-7100.

Dill shared this note in the district newsletter: