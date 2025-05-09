Nationals bound: North Zulch ISD students raising money for FCCLA conference

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KRHD) — Students with the North Zulch ISD Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization are preparing to head to the Sunshine State for a National Leadership Conference.
This year the district has nine students attending the conference in July. The trip will cost nearly $2,000 per student, so the district is planning fundraiser activities and seeking sponsorships.
The North Zulch FCCLA has been involved in several community service projects this year, including a food drive and a new Bulldog Bunker for students needing hygiene products or clothing.
For more information, you can contact the program advisor, Jane Dill, at 936-241-7100.
Dill shared this note in the district newsletter:
I want to express my gratitude for your support as we prepare to take William, Katie, Abram, Paislee, and the Knowledge Bowl Participants to the National FCCLA Conference. We will be organizing some fundraisers to help cover our expenses while representing North Zulch and Texas.
Thank you for your continued encouragement and assistance!