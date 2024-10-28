Watch Now
Midway ISD student earns international honors in health math competition

Trustee Rick Tullis, Midway High School HOSA advisor and CTE Teacher Sharlet Bond, Midway High School senior Manu Kapa, and HOSA advisors and CTE Teachers Liberty Adair and Azul Purcell.
MIDWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway High School's HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter member won first place in the Math for Health Professionals state contest.

Manu Kapa, a senior health science "career and technical education" (CTE) student and two-year HOSA member who plans to pursue a medical career, advanced in the competition to secure a top-10 finish at the HOSA International Leadership Conference this summer.

During their regular meeting in October, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees recognized Manu for his ninth-place score in the international conference.

Midway High School HOSA advisors who coached Manu are CTE Teachers Sharlet Bond, Liberty Adair, and Azul Purcell. Midway High School Math Teacher Emily Layden also helped Manu prepare for the HOSA math exam.

Midway ISD offers elective courses in Career and Technical Education (CTE) at middle and high school levels, helping students develop the core academic, employability, and job-specific skills necessary for success in college and careers.

