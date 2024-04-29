Flooding causes road, school closures in Madison County after heavy rains Sunday

MADISONVILLE, Texas — State and county officials are closing roadways due to widespread flooding after heavy rains Sunday evening.



SH 90, FM 2989 and Hardy Road are among the roads in Madison County that were flooded after heavy rains Sunday.

The flooding forced drivers like Dylan West and Megan Keck to turn around and find alternative routes home.

Madison County Judge Clark Osborne says Emergency Management are sending out crews to survey damages but have no word of deaths or injuries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I got work in like five hours."

Dylan West is just trying to get home.

He's been driving from Dallas to Katy since Saturday night.

"I had to stop in buffalo last night, got rained out... but it got up to the point where it was hailing, so I had to stop, get a hotel for the night," he said.

Only to find blocked roads like Hwy 90 in Madisonville.

"It was just saying this was the fastest route to get back to my house," West said. "Then, all of a sudden came upon this."

Most roads in the county like FM 2989 and Hardy Road flooded out after heavy rain on Sunday.

25 News met with Madison County Judge Clark Osborne who tells me he drove out to neighborhoods, but there's no word of any deaths or injuries.

"Right now, I'm trying to find an alternative route to get home," West said.

Like Megan Keck who just finished up an overnight shift at a hospital in Huntsville.

"I was driving on 1696, and it is un-passable, so now I'm trying to find another way home to get to my kids," she said.

But if they come across another blocked road —

"I'm not going to risk it with the bike," West said.

"I guess I'll try to probably go through North Zulch and get that way to see if it's passable," Keck said.