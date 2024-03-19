Corrections officers sound off on viral video of inmate attacking officer in Madison County prison

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — After recent videos surfaced of inmates attacking corrections officers in Madison County, 25 News reached out to some corrections officers.

They tell us it’s horrible especially for females.

On March 14, an inmate assaulted a staff member on the Ferguson Unit inside the infirmary — the video has gone viral on Facebook.

“That’s why I stayed in shape when I worked there back in the day," one woman said.

“Short staffed in every unit!!”, one officer wrote.

Another officer sendt wishes to the officer, praying for Ms. Hall.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says they are investigating, and that our correctional staff deserve immense respect for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe.

“It’s horrible at the moment especially for females because they are working in a lot of areas which I feel should have males or either two officers," one officer told 25 News.

This investigation is ongoing.

No word yet if the inmate is facing any more charges after the incident.