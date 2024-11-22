Madison County Sheriff's Office shares new information regarding 2016 infant murder

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The "Baby Madison" case has baffled investigators for nearly a decade,but the Sheriff's Office has new clues they hope will help solve this cold case.



On September 17, 2016, the skeletal remains of an unidentified child were found off interstate 45 near Madison, Texas.

The infant, also known as "Baby Madison", was found with a feeding tube and likely required medical care during her short life.

Police believed the infant suffered from Micrognathia, a condition where the lower jaw is smaller than normal.

Based on new forensic assessments, it's now believed "baby madison" did not have this medical condition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Anytime I see anything about a child or anybody getting something like that happen to us, it's incredibly just heartbreaking," Madisonville resident Cheryl McKnight said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has new information on the "Baby Madison" cold case.

"Although many years have passed, I can assure you that we at the FBI have not forgotten about "Baby Madison," and neither have our partners at Madison County Sheriff's Office or the Texas Rangers," FBI Special Agent Charlie Wilkes said.

The "Baby Madison" investigation centers around a little girl whose skeletal remains were discovered in 2016 inside an abandoned suitcase in Madison County.

"I can't even begin to imagine. I don't want to know what that feels like. That's horrible," McKnight said.

Initially, police believed the infant suffered from Micrognathia, a condition where the lower jaw is smaller than usual.

But based on new forensic assessments, it's now believed "Baby Madison" did not have this medical condition.

"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a facial reconstruction photo in 2016 with Micronathia in mind, and today, we are releasing a new forensic reconstruction photo also created by NCMEC, which may better support "Baby Madison's" true likeness without that condition," Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Chelsea Stamford said.

These are among the first steps in solving this case, but the sheriff's office and FBI assured neighbors they will do what they can to get justice for "Baby Madison."

"She deserves the peace. She deserves answers. She deserves justice, and most importantly, she deserves the dignity of being properly identified and properly remembered," Wilkes said.

And you are being asked to help.

"Have you seen this child? Think back to the summer of 2016, maybe even before," Stamford said." Have you seen a little girl wearing a pink butterfly dress? Did she have a feeding tube? Did she have long dark hair just past her little shoulders? I believe that someone out there knows something."

