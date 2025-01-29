Lunar New Year: The significance behind the traditions of the holiday

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The year of the Snake is here as many Asian communities celebrate the Lunar New Year. Jan. 29 kicks off more than two weeks of celebrations and festivals for the Lunar New Year.



Tradition behind the holiday include giving red envelopes with money

Around this holiday, you'll also see gold, red and yellow, colors symbolizing blessings and abundance, but for many, true prosperity is gained by gathering together

Asian Leaders Network is hosting a Lunar New Year market Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot in front of the courthouse

Lunar New Year is a holiday celebrated all throughout Asia.

"It's to celebrate the new year, especially in China or Taiwan, which is where my ethnic roots are from," said Jaja Chen, owner of Cha Community and Asian Leader’s Network board member.

"The literal translation of Lunar New Year is actually Spring Festival."

It’s not just celebrated on one day —

“In Taiwan, The Lunar new Year festival goes on for over 14 days,” said Jamie Baesa, Asian Leaders Network member.

In other cultures, it can go on longer, days of festivals filled with traditions like a lion dance, lanterns, and red envelopes filled with cash.

“If you’re a kid, you’re usually receiving red envelopes, which is really fun, but once you’re married or older, you’re supposed to actually be the one giving the red envelopes," Baesa said.

"It starts by giving back to the elders as a thank you for how they’ve raised you and how they’ve played a role in your life."

On the envelopes, people might see a Chinese zodiac sign — 2025 is the year of the snake.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh sat down with JaJa Chen to learn a little more behind the tradition.

“What is the significance here with the snake on the red envelope?”

“This year, the Chinese zodiac animal is the snake, the year of the snake, and so whoever was born in 2025 or even 12 years ago, that is the snake animal that represents their zodiac," Chen said.

"It’s supposed to bring a lot of blessing and prosperity."

Other customs involving traditional foods also have meaning behind them, like sticky rice.

“Sticky is supposed to be like you’re sticking together, like your family sticks together," Baesa said.

"You eat noodles that are really long, and you’re not supposed to cut them, because it supposed to signify long life."

Around this holiday, you’ll also see gold, red and yellow, colors symbolizing blessings and abundance, but for many, true prosperity is gained by gathering together.

“The meaning for me Lunar New Year is the importance of relationships and connection,” Chen said.

If you’d like to participate in lunar new year, the Asian Leaders Network is hosting a Lunar New Year market Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot in front of the courthouse.

They’ll have some of those red envelopes, and students from Baylor University will perform a Lion's dance from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

