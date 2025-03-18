Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick applauds bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 11 on school prayer rights

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave a statement today following the bipartisan approval (23-7) of Senate Bill 11, titled Protecting the Freedom to Pray in Schools, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston.





"Religious freedom is a fundamental principle upon which our nation was built, affirming that our rights originate from God, not the government. I made SB 11 a priority to safeguard religious freedom in Texas, ensuring that students and educators have the right to pray on school grounds. I appreciate Sen. Middleton for championing this bill and commend senators from both parties for their support of this important legislation." Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Senate Bill 11 permits public schools to set aside time for students and educators to pray or read religious texts, including the Bible, voluntarily. Participation is optional and requires consent, which can be withdrawn anytime.

Additionally, prayer time must not disrupt instructional activities. If passed into law, SB 11 would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.