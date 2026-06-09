Lott intersection getting a stoplight after years of crashes and a community petition

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A stoplight is coming to the intersection of US Highway 77 and State Highway 320 in Lott after the community spent years pushing for the change.



The intersection of US Highway 77 and State Highway 320 in Lott saw 20 crashes over a span of two years in 2022 and 2023, prompting community members to sign a petition calling for a stoplight.

TXDOT began work on the stoplight Monday, saying the project will enhance safety for travelers in the area.

All underground and surface work is expected to be completed within a month, followed by pole and signal fabrication.

You can watch the full story here:

Lott intersection getting a stoplight after years of crashes

A stoplight is coming to the intersection of US Highway 77 and State Highway 320 in Lott after the community spent years pushing for the change.

The intersection saw 20 crashes over a span of two years, prompting locals to sign a petition calling for a stoplight to replace the existing yield lights.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation began the process of installing one. 25News did reach out to TXDOT for a recent crash report, and we are waiting to hear back as of June 9.

"We've witnessed many, many accidents here," local resident Philip Friesen said.

"And it's really scary for the community and individuals passing that line," local resident Hunter Salch said.

TXDOT says the project will enhance safety for travelers in the area. Locals agree, noting that drivers passing through may not always know when to stop.

"The way the cross is, it's a little bit not exactly square, so it's a little bit hard to see a little bit over the hill," Friesen said.

Salch said the community's advocacy made the difference.

"I'm really proud of both my Dad and the entire community for doing the petition and putting pressure on government officials and advocating for increased safety at the intersection," Salch said.

Philip Friesen said he has heard some neighbors worry the new light could initially cause confusion for drivers on US 77 who are not expecting to stop.

"At least initially maybe some people on 77 don't expect to stop, and that's my thought is that maybe, maybe that could cause initially a few accidents, but I still believe the benefits outweigh my personal opinion is the benefits outweigh the hindrances," Friesen said.

TXDOT says the project is not expected to significantly impact traffic. All underground and surface work is expected to be completed within a month, followed by pole and signal fabrication.

"This project will enhance safety for travelers in the area – TxDOT encourages motorists to drive carefully through the work zone.



The construction schedule does include time for signal pole fabrication. The contractor is scheduled to complete all the underground and surface work in the first month or so, then they will set the poles and turn on the signals once the electrical service is complete. Most of the project will have minimal impact to traffic."

Texas Department of Transportation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!