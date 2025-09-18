Lorena mother struggles to afford school lunches after income increase disqualifies family

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Rachel Morrison-Perez's family lost reduced lunch eligibility after income increased by just over $50, leaving her unable to afford $200 monthly meal costs for three children.



A Lorena mother is facing financial hardship after a small income increase disqualified her three children from reduced-price school lunches, leaving her with a $200 monthly meal bill she said she cannot afford.

Rachel Morrison Perez, whose three children attend Lorena ISD, applied twice for reduced lunch pricing but was denied both times after her income exceeded federal eligibility guidelines by just over $50.

"I can't be the only parent enduring this kind of hardship, there has to be other parents," Morrison-Perez said.

The mother lives on a fixed income and previously qualified for the reduced meal program. However, federal income eligibility guidelines require families of five to earn at or below $1,340 weekly to qualify for reduced meals.

School lunch prices in Lorena ISD are $3.50 for primary and elementary students and $3.75 for middle and high school students. For Morrison Perez's three children eating lunch five days a week — the costs quickly add up.

"$200 a month for three kids is just too much or too expensive for my budget," Morrison Perez said.

The mother says the lunch costs, combined with grocery shopping, car payments and other bills, create a significant financial burden.

"I need some kind of help because I can not afford the prices that are being presented to me," Morrison Perez said.

During the 2021-2022 school year, Lorena ISD offered free lunches to all students per USDA guidelines, but the district now follows federal income eligibility guidelines for meal assistance programs.

When asked about Morrison Perez' request and denial, the district responded with the following statement.

"The Federal Government sets the Income Eligibility Guidelines for Free and Reduced price school meals. Lorena ISD is required by law to follow those eligibility guidelines." Lorena ISD

