Lorena ISD parents want principal gone after teacher pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The principal of Lorena Primary is involved in a lawsuit after a teacher was found guilty for sexually assaulting young children.

25 News talked to several parents and a state lawmaker who want the principal gone from the school.

Lorena Primary teacher Nicolas Scott Crenshaw pleaded guilty in May 2023 to multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault on two students ages four and five years old.

He was sentenced to 40 years, and must serve the entire sentence.

The victim’s parents filed a lawsuit against Lorena ISD and April Jewell, the principal of Lorena Primary where the crimes occurred.

The lawsuit alleges Jewell allowed Crenshaw unmonitored access to the victim and retaliated against employees who reported the behavior.

Lane Wakefield has two children who will attend Lorena Primary in the fall and he wants Jewell gone.

“How could there be no accountability from administrators," Wakefield said.

"I don’t want to drop them off and wonder if our principal is a criminal.”

Rachel Eason moved to Lorena so her now three-year-old could attend Lorena Primary, but now she wants to move.

"With allegations and the court case, it’s alleged she overlooked safety concerns and didn’t inform parents or go into proper channels," Eason said.

"If she didn’t do it then she wasn’t held accountable how do we know she’ll do the right thing going forward.”

Texas State Representative Evelyn Brooks has been getting calls from concerned parents who she stands behind.

“Parents are asking for her to be reassigned which is not unreasonable," Brooks said.

"You have a sexual assault case that dragged out over the course of a year!”

Jewell tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, but a federal judge in Waco, denied Jewell’s request saying the "lack of executive action shocks the conscience. Jewell was given direct reports of inappropriate behavior from multiple school officials and failed to even ask the questions necessary to investigate the report.”

25 News received a statement from Dr. Denny Kramer, the Lorena ISD school board president that reads:

“Lorena ISD didn’t look the other way or take any actions that made it easier for Crenshaw to commit his crimes. We are confident in the judicial system and Lorena ISD’s position is to allow the legal process to run it’s course.”

25 News reached out to April Jewell, but got no response.

25 News will continue to follow the lawsuit as it moves through the courts and update you as soon as a decision is made.