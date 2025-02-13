Longtime pastor reflects on New Hope Baptist Church's legacy in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Spencer J. Majors Sr. served as pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Lampasas for 23 years, but the church's history dates back much further than that.

"Like I tell folks, I learned how to pray in Lampasas, Texas," Majors said.

Founded in 1869, during the reconstruction era by formerly enslaved residents, New Hope was originally known as the Colored Church of Lampasas. However, by the late 20th century, many young people left Lampasas in search of better opportunities. Majors said this caused the black population to dwindle.

25 News’ Allison Hill asked Major what the name of the church, New Hope, means to him.

"That just symbolizes that despite all that’s going on in America, there’s always hope. God’s mercy is renewed every day; there is new hope each and every day. That’s what it means to me," Majors responded.

New Hope closed its doors a few years ago, and now Majors said it faces the challenge of preserving its history for future generations.

"It should be a monument," Majors said. "And don’t just make it a building. Open the doors, let them come in, and feel that spirit. How important it is to remember where God brought you from."

