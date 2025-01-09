Locals stay warm in Waco warming centers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As temperatures drop, organizations in our community are opening their doors to help our neighbors stay out of the cold.



The Salvation Army in Waco opens up as a warming center as soon as the temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

The Waco Multi-purpose Center on 1020 Elm Ave. saw about 15 people take advantage of their warming center.

Family of Faith Worship Center has also opened their doors, hoping people who need a hot meal and a place to lay their heads will give them a visit. As of Thursday afternoon, they were able to assist 14 people.

“I got a bed mattress that goes underneath so I don’t have to feel the cement, then I’ve got comforters, blankets, anything that can fit on my trailer behind my bike,” said John Marquis.

John Marquis has spent the last couple of years living on the streets.

“When you’re out here, you get run off by the police—wherever you sleep, you get woken up at any time, then you gotta put everything away, you’re cold, trying to find someplace else to sleep,” said Marquis.

But for the past two nights, thanks to the Salvation Army, he and several others had a warm place to stay.

“In situations like we’re having right now, we stay open basically 24 hours a day,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Jeff Miracle said.

“When you’re out there and it’s cold, and if these places weren’t out there, what would you do?” asked 25News reporter Dominique Leh.

“I’d have to go in the woods, and make a fire I guess—I have done that,” he said.

I also asked Marquis what it means to him when people don’t even come by and drop off items that keep him warm.

“You know, some blankets they can take with them is essential because I guess you could get hypothermia out there, you could die,” Marquis said.

More information on the Multi-Purpose Center below:

Due to the upcoming predicted low temperatures, the City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., as a warming center to provide a safe and warm environment for individuals who may be at risk due to the extreme cold.

The center will be open from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, through 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10.

A heated indoor space, cots, blankets, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome as long as they are crated. Support workers and security personnel will also be on-site to facilitate the operations of the center.

