Local woman organizes March for Jesus

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A local woman is organizing a March for Jesus this Saturday to bring the Waco community together through faith and fellowship.

Laura Witt is putting together the march, which will feature music, prayer and a pool set up for baptisms.

March for Jesus

"Whether you're marching for Charlie Kirk in remembrance of him, whether you're going to march for less hate and more love, or whether you're going to march for Jesus," Witt said.

The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 20 at the Suspension Bridge in Waco. Walkers will march down the trail path to Pecan Bottoms Park.

