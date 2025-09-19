Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Local woman organizes March for Jesus

Community March for Jesus set for Saturday
March for Jesus
KXXV
March for Jesus
March for Jesus
Posted

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A local woman is organizing a March for Jesus this Saturday to bring the Waco community together through faith and fellowship.

Laura Witt is putting together the march, which will feature music, prayer and a pool set up for baptisms.

You can watch the full story here:

Local woman organizes March for Jesus

"Whether you're marching for Charlie Kirk in remembrance of him, whether you're going to march for less hate and more love, or whether you're going to march for Jesus," Witt said.

The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 20 at the Suspension Bridge in Waco. Walkers will march down the trail path to Pecan Bottoms Park.

Follow Dominique on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Dominique Leh
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood