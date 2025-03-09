Local voices divided: Should SNAP benefits restrict junk food?

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Local residents shared their thoughts on the Trump administration attempting to ban junk food from the supplemental nutrition assistance, or SNAP program.



The Trump administration is trying stop people from using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to buy unhealthy products.

If this change goes through, neighbors using SNAP benefits would have to say goodbye to buying sodas, candy, and other not-so-healthy snacks.

Neighbors in Hearne shared their thoughts and opinions about this possible change.

“It could be good, it could be bad, but I think a person ought to have their own choices about what they want to buy,” said Hearne resident, Marilyn Watts.

“I think food stamps should be used for things like milk, eggs, maybe some protein, something that we actually need. Sugary drinks and candy, that that is not a necessity by any means at all,” said resident, Gage Grissom.

It's a part of the health and human service's plan to “Make America Healthy Again".

“There is research that shows that when you look at people who had SNAP benefits and then people who don't, on average, the percentage of food that they buy on what we would call junk, unhealthy, is about the same,” said Executive Director of Brazos Valley Food Bank, Theresa Mangapora.

“You can't buy candy or soda waters or anything on that SNAP program or whatever. Buy groceries and that's it,” said Hearne resident, Sam Blackstock.

“If you're using government assistance, which some people need, I guess, but you should buy what you need. I don't think a Dr. Pepper or a candy bar is a necessity by any means at all,” Grissom said.

And against this possible change.

“This is a free country, and if they give it to people, then they ought to be able to buy what they want with it,” Watts said.

“I feel like if they're gonna give it for us, give it to us, why tell us how to spend it? if it's ours, it's ours,” said Hearne resident, Conettra Kinney.

But the executive director for the Brazos Valley Food Bank tells 15ABC neighbors using SNAP will adapt no matter what.

“If the changes do come into play, they're going to figure out how to be legal and follow the rules and make sure their kids are fed,” Mangapora said.