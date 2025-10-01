Local veteran reacts to U.S. Secretary of War announcing new military standards, ending diversity programs

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — U. S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced 10 new military directives this week that will significantly reshape standards across military branches, including an end to diversity programs and implementation of uniform physical standards for all combat personnel.

The changes include eliminating what Hegseth calls "identity months" and diversity, equity and inclusion offices, while establishing a "male standard" for physical fitness requirements across combat roles.

"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses," Hegseth said.

The Secretary of War said the directives are designed to strengthen military personnel and culture.

"When it comes to any job that requires physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender neutral," Hegseth said.

Lavonne Lapreze, a Falls County resident and business owner who served in the Air Force and National Guard, supports the physical standards changes.

"So many women have said we want equality, we want to be treated as men. That is part of it. What a lot of people don't realize, because I was personnel in the military, is the fact that our physical fitness standards adjust with your age," Lapreze said.

Lapreze described her military experience as a challenge.

"I had to fight for everything I got," Lapreze said.

She also noted what she sees as changes in military culture.

"I see a transition of softness," Lapreze said.

Hegseth acknowledged the policy changes could impact women's participation in certain roles.

"If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is. If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it," Hegseth said.

The directives also include toughening grooming standards, lifting restrictions on rules of engagement, eliminating racial quotas and ending restrictions on hazing for boot camp recruits.

However, Lapreze believes some of these changes could be problematic, particularly regarding racial quotas and hazing restrictions.

"The quotas are there for a reason. We have to have balance, and I would be very much afraid that if they took the racial quotas out, that we're going to go back to how it was during World War II, and I'd hate to see that," Lapreze said.

The announcement comes during an ongoing government shutdown, though the majority of veteran benefits and military operations will continue to be funded. Military personnel's pay will be delayed until a funding deal is reached.

