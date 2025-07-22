Local teen in Hearne mows lawns for neighbors in need as part of a 50 Yard Challenge

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — A local student in Hearne is spending his summer giving back to the community by mowing lawns for those who need assistance in Robertson County.

Watch the full story here:

Local teen in Hearne mows lawns for neighbors in need as part of 50 Yard Challenge

Israel Raimundo is participating in the "Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service" 50 Yard Challenge, which encourages teens under 17 to mow 50 lawns for free for neighbors who are elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, or anyone in need.

Becky Alvarado Israel Raimundo receiving the t-shift from Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service for the 50 yard challenge.

"If you see something that needs to be done for somebody like that I feel like you should help them like they need it, you know," Raimundo said.

While most kids are relaxing during summer break, Raimundo is using his time to make a difference in his community.

Ezekiel Ramirez Israel mowing Dorothy and Keith Gandy's lawn.

"It feels great, you know. It feels like I'm doing actually something good," Raimundo said.

Raimundo discovered the challenge through his mother, who spotted it on social media.

"My mom was looking on Facebook and she seen them and then she told me about it and I was like yeah I wanna do it," Raimundo said.

When asked why he decided to take on the challenge, Raimundo's answer was simple: "To be honest, I just like helping out, to be honest."

15 ABC caught up with Raimundo while he was mowing Dorothy and Keith Gandy's lawn in Hearne.

"This is a big help for him because he is a veteran and um he does have some disabilities," Dorothy Gandy said.

Keith Gandy explained how much the service means to him: "If I mow this a little bit right here. It's hard on me and it'll take me a couple of days to kind of recoup."

"I hope people can see what he's doing and and you know it's my example, you know. That they can help out their neighbor in the community and everything else," Keith Gandy said.

Raimundo hopes his actions will inspire others in the community to help their neighbors.

"I guess the message I'm trying to send to them is just help out others that that's in need," Raimundo said. "You just keep giving back, you know."

Raimundo has already completed 25 of the 50 yards and hopes to finish the challenge before returning to school this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.