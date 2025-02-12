Local teachers involved in Texas testing scandal

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — At least three teachers in our area are among 200 other Texas educators under investigation for allegedly paying someone else to take their teacher certification exam.



The news broke in October 2024, when Harris County investigators revealed teachers would pay around $2500 dollars to have an impersonator take the test for them.

According to the TEA, the local teachers are Anthony Webb of Waco ISD, Jazzmen Ortiz of Temple ISD and Nikia Robinson from Madisonville ISD.

Harris County investigators say the candidate was instructed to show their I.D.. They would then leave and have someone else come and take the test for them.

Investigators are calling it a “fraudulent certification testing scheme,”

In obtaining that list, the TEA stated, "the corresponding district represents the last known district of employment. However, it is possible that those educators were no longer employed by that particular district this school year,"

Investigators say back in 2023 the TEA became aware of irregularities and noticed a pattern among several teacher certification candidates.

They say the pattern began with a tester previously failing the test, but later driving hours to Houston and securing a passing score.

I reached out to Waco ISD for comment on the status of Coach Anthony Webb. Executive Director of Communications Wendy Sledd released this statement.

“Waco ISD holds its employees to the highest standards of honesty and integrity. Any employee who falsifies his or her records affects not only the district but also the trust of our community. Such actions will result in immediate termination. Furthermore, WISD will fully cooperate with any investigations conducted by the Texas Education Agency and state or local authorities to ensure accountability and uphold our commitment to transparency and ethical conduct.”

25News Reporter Dominique Leh reached out to Temple ISD where Jazzmen Ortiz coached for three years, they tell me her last year employed with the district was the 2023-2024 school year and did not comment on her departure.

25News also reached out to Madisonville ISD, but did not receive a comment from the district.

Investigators out of Harris County say the man behind the cheating scheme is a Houston High School Basketball Coach.

