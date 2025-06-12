Local restaurant in Hearne battles back against severe weather

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — One local restaurant in Hearne is refusing to let high water wash away its spirit.



Neighbors driving through Robertson County experienced heavy rain, high winds, and flooded roads.

Becky's Taqueria on West Brown Street is one local business hit hard by the strong storms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Severe weather hit our neighbors in Robertson County hard on Thursday morning.

Ezekiel Ramirez Severe flooding in Hearne.

With heavy rain, high winds, and flooded roads creating a mess across our local communities.

Ezekiel Ramirez Severe flooding in Franklin.

"It gets really bad for us. So, once the water starts rising, it will, on both sides of our doors, come in, rise, come in slowly, and then also our back door as you can see, once it starts rising a lot, it'll bring all the mud in, get it real muddy and dirt," said Becky's Taqueria Manager, Thomas Gomez.

Ezekiel Ramirez Severe flooding in Calvert.

This severe weather hit Becky's Taqueria, a local restaurant on West Brown Street.

Ezekiel Ramirez Becky's Taqueria drive-thru sign.

"Today, they got in, but after that, nobody else could come in, so we have to wait till the water recedes and go back down," said Gomez.

15 ABC talked with Thomas Gomez, one of the managers at Becky's, who tells 15 ABC it's a familiar struggle every time severe weather rolls through the area.

Corie Clay A picture of the severe flooding at Becky's Taqueria on Thursday morning.

"It gets, honestly, as high as my calves, and we have to move the vehicles, park in front of the Family Dollar back here to get all the vehicles out of the way, because if not, the water will enter the vehicles too."

Despite the challenges, their commitment to their community is stronger than the storm.

15 ABC asked Gomez what motivates him and his team to keep pushing forward through severe weather.

Ezekiel Ramirez Becky's Taqueria Manager, Thomas Gomez explains the impact the severe weather has on his restaurant with 15 ABC.

"Because we have loyal customers who keep on coming back to us. Even though they see the mud out here, they're still walking in, ordering. "This keeps our drive up going like, come on, we've got to push it, let's do it. It's like another day for us, with the rain or not," he said.