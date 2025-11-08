Local residents help feed the Speegleville community

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — In Speegleville, one box can change a life if that box has food in it. Diana Crosby is creating change in her community by offering food during the government shutdown.



The Community Hope Box contains non-perishable items.

The box is located on North State Highway Six Access Road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s beans, cornbread, there’s some soups, there’s pasta," said Diana Crosby, founder of the Community Hope Box.

If you’re driving down North State Highway Six, you may see these on the roadside but they are much more than boxes.

“There’s a real need for food, especially if you have children or are a single parent at home. And then when SNAP benefits were discontinued, it had been heavy on my mind," said Crosby.

Diana Crosby’s heart and mind led her to start a community hope box where she and her husband help feed our community. Those who need food can stop by and grab one or two items to make it through the night.

“A mom that’s on her way home and doesn’t know what she’s fixing for dinner tonight because there’s nothing there for her kids…come pick something up. I know we can’t fulfill the whole need because it’s not refrigerated, but there are some things here that can help a family," said Crosby.

The box you see here isn’t Crosby’s original box.

On Wednesday, she placed two clear tubs here, and when she arrived this morning, everything was gone -- including the containers. She said it could have gone to a family that really needed it. But the community heard on social media about what happened overnight -- and acted quickly to replace it.

She said it's serving to bring everyone together.

“The community response to this has been phenomenal. I never expected to see the number of comments that I saw, the people that were glad to see something like this…I wanna help," said Crosby.

