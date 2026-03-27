Local resident finds missing birth certificate and reconnects with owner

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Kim Cantwell made a surprising discovery on her front lawn, sending the family on a mission to find answers.



Kim Cantwell and Brooke Reie live just down the street from each other

Brooke responded to Kim on social media, which created a bond from a small but important document

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On a windy day in Whitney, Kim Cantwell's daughter spotted something stuck in a bush outside their home.

“She bought it back into me. She said look what I just found in your yard?“ said Kim Cantwell, a Whitney resident.

It turned out to be a birth certificate — with no information listed...just footprints. Being a mother of adopted children, Kim knew how special something like this is and made it her mission to find its rightful owner.

“Those types of things for a mom to be a blessing to have them, it’s some important," said Kim.

Kim shared a post on social media about the discovered document — A few people responded, including Brooke Reie.

“By the footprints, I could tell it was my son's big ol’ feet," said Brooke.

Brooke had already spent 72 hours searching for her son’s birth certificate, but lost hope.

“I walked pretty far, and I was picking up paper after paper, and I walked until I couldn’t find paper anymore. I was so sad that I lost that, but I was going to keep trying my best to keep looking, but if I couldn’t find it, I would have been devastated," said Brooke.

Brooke and Kim united and said that while they knew each other in passing prior to this, this has brought them together, creating a deeper bond.

“It’s wonderful to be able to reunite her with those memories," said Kim.

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