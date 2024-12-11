Local property in Milam County becomes accident hotspot

BRANCHVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — One neighbor in Branchville told 15ABC her property has become a frequent target for reckless drivers, resulting in several crashes throughout the years.



Gloria Sullivan has lived in Branchville for 38 years and has had drivers crash onto her property six times.

Her property is located next to FM 485, which has a history of car wrecks.

In the last four years, 155 crashes, including eight fatal accidents, have occurred on this farm-to-market road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This seems to be a recurring issue here at my parent's home in Branchville, Texas," Branchville resident L. Renee Johnson said.

For most neighbors, home is a place to feel safe and secure, but L. Renee Johnson considers her mother's property an accident magnet.

"People continue to run into the land and you know, just really, you know, damage, and it just seems to be a true, true issue," Johnson said.

Gloria Sullivan recently had a driver crash onto her property, and she told15ABC. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

15ABC asked Sullivan how often she's had drivers crash onto her property.

"Probably about six times, I would imagine," Branchville resident Gloria Sullivan said.

"The biggest concern is someone, my family members or loved ones being killed out on this land that my dad worked hard to purchase and to build up," Johnson said.

"It is a busy road, as you can see right now," Sullivan said. "This is nothing compared to five or six rows of cars coming this way, that way, everybody's in a hurry."

"Because they know that there is no presence of police out here, then a law enforcement, then they figure they can just ride 80, 90," Johnson said.

Johnson wants neighbors to work together to make this road safer for everyone.

"Just consider that this is someone's home, and even though you're navigating and traveling to your different destinations, slow down, be mindless, and be considerate of others and their property," Johnson said.