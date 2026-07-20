Local organizations and the Feed the Need initiative are bridging the gap in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Food insecurity continues to impact thousands of people across Central Texas, where the region's food insecurity rate stands at 19% — higher than the national average, according to the Central Texas Food Bank.

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Food insecurity in Central Texas: How local organizations and the Feed the Need initiative are bridging the gap

Local organizations like the Salvation Army and Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry are working to meet that need, and the 25 News Feed the Need initiative has partnered with those groups to help bridge the gap.

Waco resident Sedric Malone has relied on the Salvation Army's resources for years. He described the daily schedule of services available to those who need them.

"I take showers at 7, then I come and eat breakfast at 7 in the morning, and then they have lunches on Monday and Tuesday from 12 to 12:30, and then they have dinner at 5:30," Malone said.

For Malone, those services have made a significant impact on his daily life.

"Actually, it's good because when you're homeless, some of these people out here will feed you and some of these people won't, but the Salvation Army is always here," Malone said.

When asked what he needs most from the community, Malone's answer was simple.

"More people caring," Malone said.

As more families turn to local resources for help, community organizations say they are preparing to meet an even greater need. Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry CEO Bob Gager says the organization's mission is continuing to grow.

"A lot of people are chipping in on this deal, and what we're looking at now is because the food bank is moving in, we're moving in with them, the need is going to get greater. Our direction is to get into more of the community, at least top 9 counties, and really do something there that hasn't been done," Gager said.

The 25 News Feed the Need initiative supports neighbors across Central Texas by encouraging the community to donate, volunteer, and help ensure more families have access to food.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

