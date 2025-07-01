Local organization helping teachers with much needed supplies

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A local nonprofit is helping our teachers shop for much needed school supplies ahead of the new school year, free of charge.



The Teacher’s Closet is set to have their next shopping day on July 16th

It is a donation-based nonprofit allowing teachers to shop for needed classroom supplies free of charge

It is available to teachers K-12 in any school district

Teachers must bring their school ID

According to the National Education Association, teachers spent more than $800 on average for supplies during the 2023-2024 school year.

Here in Bryan, the Teacher’s Closet wants to help teachers get the supplies they need free of charge.

Ziena Miller, a volunteer with Teacher’s Closet, tells 15 ABC that it's a much needed resource for our educators.

“It is a gift to be able to do this and to support our public school teachers. They carry a lot on their shoulders, not just financially, but emotionally and mentally as well. So this is an honor to be able to support the work that they do,” Miller said.

Some local teachers shared how much they may spend in a given school year.

“Probably about $300 roughly a semester, $300 I would say,” retired educator Vannette Thomson said.

“I know my first year teaching, I spent $1000 to $1200. I had to buy atlases for the entire classroom," Stephanie Padgett, a local high school teacher, said.

“I have averaged about $3000 a year out of pocket,” Nelly Rodriguez, a teacher, said.

Miller tells 15 ABC the Teacher’s Closet recently had a shopping day in its new facility in Bryan.

“So we had 2 hours in the early afternoon and two hours right after work, and in those 4 hours cumulatively, we saw over 100 teachers," Miller said.

Local teachers tell 15 ABC they are thankful to have this service available.

Padgett says, “I really appreciate that opportunity to have those resources that are available to them -- at obviously no cost.”

“Just the fact that you care about them, little things speak volumes,” Thomson said.

Rodriguez summed it up nicely, saying, "teachers, let's use the Teacher's Closet. it's for us and it's for our students.”

Miller tells 15 ABC the Teacher’s Closet wants to grow and continue its mission.

“One of my favorite things about teachers closest is that anybody can support us, even just by telling another teacher that we are here and ready to support them,” Miller said.

