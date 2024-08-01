Local nonprofit gives neighbors in Hearne 'A Reason To Dream'

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — 'A Reason To Dream' is a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing resources and support to help aid positive youth development.



The founder of 'A Reason To Dream' is Leslie Davis.

The main focus is education, health and wellness, and life skills.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"She wants to help them get out in the streets and be a better person for themselves and for people around them," Junior Ambassador, Mila Sifuentes said.

'A Reason To Dream' is a beacon of hope for many young people in our community.

"I would say, I think i would say that this organization is impactful, it's very impactful," Sifuentes said.

"Our main focus is bridging gaps in the community, whether that's educational-wise, whether that's through community events, whether that's health and fitness, educational opportunities, we want to be able to provide a lot of opportunities for the local youth in the area, as much as possible," Khalid said.

Leslie Davis is the Hearne neighbor behind this idea.

"She was trying to be very active in the education system, in the Hearne environment, in that community, trying to bring kids together, help with programs, helping with other nonprofits as well, but she decided to establish her own," he said.

Mila Sifuentes is a Junior Ambassador and a 4 year member at 'A Reason To Dream'.

"A Reason To Dream helped me, you know, realize when somebody's going through something," Sifuentes said.

Sifuentes sat with me and shared the differences this group is making in her life.

"This organization has impacted me by being a better person and like seeing the good in people even if, you know, even if they show some bad sides sometimes, you know, you can tell if they're a good person or a bad person," she said.

The group's Marketing Director tells me the group also 'wants to get more of our neighbors involved.'

"We want to grow as an organization," he said. "We want more volunteers to be working with us, helping us with the events, helping us with the programs, and being able to provide more opportunities for the kids."