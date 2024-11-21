Local non-profit collecting toys for South Waco Elementary students

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local nonprofit is collecting toys for children in our community and is asking for your help.

“We want to donate back to the community, especially this time of year, and we want to make sure the kids get something,” Javier Jardon said.

Community Resource Planning is hosting its first-ever toy drive and holiday celebration. CRP wants to get enough toys for at least 50 students at South Waco Elementary School. The toy drive will be at Lounge 93 on December 11th at 7 p.m.

“The toy drive is a big part of the event, but we will also have an enjoyable community gathering, some ornament decorating, and an ugly sweater contest,” Kennisha Griffin said.

The winner of that toy drive will receive a 50 dollar gift card.

