Local mother shares how to create a safe space to talk about bullying, suicide ahead start of school year

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “It didn't have anything to do with home — it had to do with the outside world," Kara Yocom said.

"They [students] don't want to be out there fighting for their life every day just to go to school."

Yocom’s son, Issac, was 14-years-old when he took his own life, after enduring years of bullying at school. Now, Yocom has made it her life’s work to bring awareness to parents, in hopes of saving another child.

“I don't want another parent living this life of having to go visit their child at a grave," Yocom said.

"I shouldn't have to visit my 14-year-old’s grave — I should have him here with me being 23 next week."

Yocom says she didn’t know the signs to look for in her son — she also says there isn’t enough education on it.

25 News spoke with Dr. Vijay Jampala, a childhood and adolescent psychiatrist, to learn about what parents and teachers should watch for in children.

“Preparing for school is not just about buying school supplies — you have to be aware of the mental illness and the ramifications of it,” Dr. Jampala said.

Dr. Jampala says signs include a loss of interest in things they love, isolating themselves, or a loss of motivation — physical signs can include trouble sleeping or not eating.

He says that if parents or teachers see this in a child, action needs to be taken and a plan needs to be made.

Yocom says some parents can be scared to talk with their kids, but creating a safe place for them can actually make all the difference.

“Parents are scared to talk to their kids about suicide, because they think it's going to put it in their head,” Yocom said.

“What they don't realize, and what I didn’t realize, was that it isn't put in their head — it's already there.”

Yocom is hosting bullying and suicide events to bring awareness to the topic.

“Random Acts of Kindness Week” is July 26 to August 2 — the Pizza Hut in Gatesville will be giving a bracelet and stickers to those who purchase pizza.

The Gatesville Pizza Hut will also be hosting, “Eat Pizza. Raise 20%" — 20 percent of proceeds from a pizza purchase will benefit “L.I.V.E Fest.”

The third annual “L.I.V.E Fest” is on October 19 in Gatesville — it’s a free suicide prevention and awareness event, built around the message: #youmatter — vendors are needed for the event.

