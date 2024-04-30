Local medicinal users watch as Biden is set to reclassify marijuana to a lower-risk drug

WACO, Texas — The federal government will move to reclassify marijuana as a less-dangerous drug.

Now it will be a schedule three controlled substance — a class shared with prescription drugs.

25 News spoke to one family who might get help after this new classification.

Ron Jordan’s son Gio has a rare seizure disorder — he has up to 80 to 100 seizures a day.

Gio’s an adult now, but he still thinks like a four-year-old.

He travels to other states to get medicinal gummies that help stop daily seizures.

"Meds don’t work — Gio has been on every seizure medication — sometimes three at a time," Ron Jordan said.

Jordan could benefit under President Biden’s new reclassification of marijuana to a lower risk substance.

Now it will be in the same class as steroids and Tylenol with codeine.

It will still be illegal according to the federal government, but could become cheaper for patients like Gio and other families who must go out of state.

“All these others with epilepsy can take it, and it will help them — this about medicine and quality of life,"

This proposal must still be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget.