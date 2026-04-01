WACO, Texas (KXXV) — How many times do you see this happen?

Legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk, showed a video on his social media of him skating around in Waco's Sul Ross Park.

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Local Fan finds signed Tony Hawk skateboard

Hawk would reveal that he left behind a signed skateboard for anyone to pick up.

I was able to find the family that grabbed the board and it was simply being at the right place at the right time.

"I follow him on Facebook, so when he posted it — it was like three minutes, and after I saw that I was like, should I go?" Soledad Najera said.

"When I get off, like nobody's here. So I get close to the ramp and I see it. I see the skateboard there, so I hurry up and get down and grab it and I was so excited. I even sent a video to my husband, my sister, my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law just lucky that I still found it there," Najera said.

The family added that several people have been offering to buy it, but they simply say that it is not for sale.

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