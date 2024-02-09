Local expert shares tips on how to beat the Valentine's Day blues

WACO, Texas — “I think Valentine's Day has the potential to do either one or two things for people — it either makes them feel more connected and loved and special or it makes them feel more isolated,” said child and adolescent therapist Katie Chadwell.

Valentine's Day — what should be full of love and happiness can bring some people the heartache.

Stores are packed with flowers, bears, chocolates, and other Valentine's Day goodies — a painful reminder for those feeling lonely or single.

Social media can also make it especially painful.

“Scrolling through we see these perfect relationships — we see everybody getting flowers and getting gifts and even if we are in a relationship, a happy relationship… it becomes really easy to compare what we’ve gotten to what other people are getting,” Chadwell said.

The Valentine's Day blues is something people everywhere experience leading up to the big day.

Being single isn’t the only reason that people can feel lonely.

“For people with grief, Valentine's day can be really hard because we’re thinking about love and connection and it only magnifies that feeling of loss for people who are going through the grief cycle,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell says spending the day with others you care about helps fight the loneliness.

“I think one way is by celebrating with your friends, so getting a group of girls or getting a group of guys and going out even if it’s the day before just finding some way to feel connected around this time is important," she said.

"Instead of focusing on that isolation, focus on the connections that you do have and try to really lean into those when you’re struggling."