Local expert shares tips on how to avoid heat-related illness

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Whether outside, working, doing exercise, or just running errands, Central Texans everywhere should be cautious to avoid heat-related illnesses during the hot summer months.



Since May was one of the wettest months on record, Central Texas is seeing a very humid summer, which keeps the sweat on the body.

High temperatures and staying in the heat increases your risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and overheating as the heart rate increases.

Heat-related illnesses can start out as cramping muscles, and low energy.

If you know you’re going to be outside during the heat of the day which is between 2 to 4 p.m. — you should be drinking water the night before.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re out here at Jacob's Ladder, and before we go up my heartbeat is at 88 beats per minute — we’re going to run for a little bit and see what it looks like after," said 25 News reporter Dominique Leh.

“We’re dealing with a more humid heat, so on the thermometer it may say 99 or 100, but when you factor in the humidity its feeling more like 110,” said 25 News Meteorologist, Josh Johns.

It’s a different type of hot this summer — the humidity can be felt because it keeps the sweat on the body.

“It doesn’t cool you body as quickly so you will actually get hotter in a faster amount of time, because your body is not naturally cooling like it normally would,” Dr. Jason Bryant said.

This puts people at a higher risk for heat stroke, heat exhaustion and overheating.

“Heat related illness is really more of a spectrum — it starts out with simple stuff like you know you’re sweating a lot, your muscles start aching and cramping, and it progresses to where you get really overheated, you almost get fatigued and very low energy,” Dr. Bryant said.

“Just made it up Jacob's Ladder — heartbeat is 152 BPM — now we’re going to head back down,” Leh said.

When you start to feel disoriented, Dr. Bryant says it’s time to get out of the heat, and hydrate with water and electrolytes.

“Anything that’s got salts in it that helps you retain the water, but you need the fluid that’s when you’re starting to get dehydrated, which is going to compound heat related illness very quickly,” Dr. Bryant said.

If you know you're going to be outside during the heat of the day which is between 2 and 4 p.m —you should be drinking water the night before.

“We made it! Let me check were we’re at right now, shaking, sweating measuring, 151 BPM from 88 to 151 — super big difference, we got a good work out in, and we are good to go," Leh said.

Bryant says if you are going to be out in the sun, to wear a hat and to wear clothing that wicks sweat away, and to drink water.

