Local efforts on National Voter Registration Day to get more people to the polls

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — September 17 is National Voter Registration Day, and to help get more people to cast their vote in McLennan county, several organizations were out in Waco with forms to assist people getting registered.

“Vote! Register and vote use your voice. It’s the only way to let the government know what we want,” said Tracy Larsen.

“Are you registered to vote?” That’s the question many people are hearing on National Voter Registration Day.

Two non-partisan deputy voter registrars at Cha community offeredc registration help to anyone who walked in. Their mission is to get people to use their voice this coming November election.

“Voting is the most important sacred duty and right that we have as Americans. No matter who you’re voting for, you have to get registered so you can vote,” said Michael Larsen

The Larsen's were able to help get more than 20 people registered. The deadline to register to vote is October 7. For more details on how you can get registered, you can visit vote.gov

